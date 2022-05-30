Progeny 3 Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Progeny 3 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 3.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,562. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.