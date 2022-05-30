Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases 174,961 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,961 shares during the period. ContextLogic comprises 0.4% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ContextLogic worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 786,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,113,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,091.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,843,452 shares of company stock worth $4,673,092. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

