Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.25. 197,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

