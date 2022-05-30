Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 56,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,448 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,705. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Progyny by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Progyny by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,355,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

