Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.
PGNY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,751. Progyny has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,448 shares of company stock worth $11,226,705. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.