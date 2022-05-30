Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

PGNY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,751. Progyny has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,448 shares of company stock worth $11,226,705. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

