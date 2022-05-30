Quant (QNT) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $850.07 million and approximately $55.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $70.41 or 0.00229942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.53 or 0.01706407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00332568 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.