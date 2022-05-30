Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 45.8% in May

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Quhuo stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 17,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quhuo by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quhuo by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

