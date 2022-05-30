Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

