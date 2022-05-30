Rally Price Down 11% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 11% against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $171.82 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,062,638 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

