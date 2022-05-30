Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.73. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.87. 29,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

