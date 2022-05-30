Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

NYSE RL traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,371. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

