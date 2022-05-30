Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $640.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,324,393 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 23.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

