RAMP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.01 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $6.01 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,836,748 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

