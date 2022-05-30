Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ovintiv (OVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

5/25/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $72.00.

5/10/2022 – Ovintiv was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $64.00.

4/22/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $80.00.

4/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

4/6/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.44. 304,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,298. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

