ReddCoin Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $18,886.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,656.85 or 1.00040714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00198611 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00086061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00118171 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00198923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032867 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

