Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/17/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

5/13/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

5/9/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Shares of RGLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 54,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,005. The company has a market cap of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

