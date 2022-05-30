Rentberry (BERRY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.00

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $117,510.58 and $77.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

