Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Repligen worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $10.87 on Monday, hitting $170.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,721. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.22.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

