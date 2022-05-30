Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 169,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

