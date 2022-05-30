Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 169,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.