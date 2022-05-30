Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 3.5% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,187,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $51.14. 169,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.