Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.62 on Monday, reaching $290.09. 5,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,929. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average of $320.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

