Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Fate Therapeutics worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.58. 97,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,948. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

