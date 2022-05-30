Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,604. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.