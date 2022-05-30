Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,562 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. 42,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

