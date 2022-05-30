Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 24,567 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.03% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
KNSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
