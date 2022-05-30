Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 49,670 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.38% of Albireo Pharma worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. 15,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

