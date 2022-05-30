Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 58,663 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $28,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,424,000 after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. 488,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,853. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.