Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,552 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Qualys stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.20. 26,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

