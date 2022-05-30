Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.