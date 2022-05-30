Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,781. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

