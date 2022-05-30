Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 696.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.14 ($8.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.36) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.81) to GBX 574 ($7.26) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.81) to GBX 574 ($7.26) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LON:RMV traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 597.60 ($7.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,433,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,917. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,196.96).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

