RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.