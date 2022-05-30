Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.61 Million

Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce $298.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.90 million and the lowest is $161.87 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

RIVN traded up 1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching 30.96. 772,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,553,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is 35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

