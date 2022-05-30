Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Invests $3.73 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,154 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. VMware comprises about 1.7% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VMware by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,728 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $292,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,704,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.26. 333,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,958. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

