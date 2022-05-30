Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,728 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 5.92% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 527,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 275,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

