Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

