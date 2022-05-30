SafeMoon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,717.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $60.21 million and approximately $51,717.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.01715042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00435121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008227 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.