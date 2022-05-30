SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,578 shares of company stock worth $1,436,192 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.