SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,136. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

