Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Salesforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38 billion. Salesforce posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full year sales of $31.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 262,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.86. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

