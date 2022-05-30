Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $165.10. 262,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

