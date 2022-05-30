Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,174,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 297,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,924,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

