Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.