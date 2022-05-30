Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Sanofi worth $90,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 344,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

