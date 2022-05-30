Sarcophagus (SARCO) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $7,027.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.32 or 0.00798362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00429232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 580.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.