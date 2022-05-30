Sarissa Capital Management LP Acquires 10,750,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for about 5.6% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $64,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Amarin stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 92,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.07. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

