Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,597,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

