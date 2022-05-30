Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NYSE SLB opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,802.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

