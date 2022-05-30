Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 778,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCHL stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. 1,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

