Schroders’ (SDR) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,519.14 ($44.28).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 2,936 ($36.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,023.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,674 ($33.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($49.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 85 ($1.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.42), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($167,733.28).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

